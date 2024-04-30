Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Invests $263,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SHY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.20. 253,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,458,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.50 and its 200 day moving average is $81.57. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

