CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 864,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $42,266.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,165.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,024 shares of company stock valued at $73,200. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

