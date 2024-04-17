CT Real Estate Investment (CRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 15th

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
CT Real Estate Investment Stock Performance
CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$139.97 million during the quarter.
