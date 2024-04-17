Cronos (CRO) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and approximately $15.33 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00054096 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00019088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012767 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

