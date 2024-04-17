Grok (GROK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.26 Million

Grok (GROK) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 17th. During the last week, Grok has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Grok token can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grok has a total market cap of $55.53 million and $12.26 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grok alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Grok Token Profile

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,450,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. Grok’s official website is www.grokcoin.meme. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grok_project.

Buying and Selling Grok

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,450,430 with 6,320,723,099 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.0092836 USD and is up 12.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $15,125,226.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.