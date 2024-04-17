Cosmos Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $170.14 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $8.24 or 0.00013326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and $170.14 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00056714 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00009051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019925 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

