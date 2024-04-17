Contrasting OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) & Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) and OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Inotiv and OneMedNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inotiv -5.67% -10.99% -3.45% OneMedNet N/A N/A -116.74%

Volatility and Risk

Inotiv has a beta of 3.16, suggesting that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMedNet has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

18.2% of Inotiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of OneMedNet shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Inotiv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Inotiv and OneMedNet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inotiv 0 0 3 0 3.00 OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inotiv currently has a consensus target price of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 169.87%. Given Inotiv’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inotiv is more favorable than OneMedNet.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inotiv and OneMedNet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inotiv $572.42 million 0.25 -$105.14 million ($1.30) -4.32 OneMedNet $1.02 million 15.23 -$23.20 million ($0.19) -3.43

OneMedNet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inotiv. Inotiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneMedNet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OneMedNet beats Inotiv on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inotiv

(Get Free Report)

Inotiv, Inc. provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line. The RMS segment engages in commercial production and sales of research models, diets, bedding, and bioproducts. The company offers research and discovery services, including computational toxicology, disease pharmacology, DMPK, safety pharmacology, discovery bioanalysis, exploratory, surgical models and medical device, and cell and molecular biology; non-clinical safety assessment includes general and genetic toxicology, regulated bioanalysis, carcinogenicity studies, and development and reproductive toxicology; pathology services, such as histology, digital, clinical, and medical device pathology; bioanalysis includes nonregulated discovery bioanalysis, biotherapeutics, and regulated preclinical and clinical bioanalysis; proteomics; and consulting services, as well as model and research services. The company operates in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Inotiv, Inc. in March 2021. Inotiv, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

About OneMedNet

(Get Free Report)

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences. The company is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.