Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) vs. Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Critical Analysis

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) and Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Evaxion Biotech A/S has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A -451.63% -149.27% Jasper Therapeutics N/A -63.21% -55.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and Jasper Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and Jasper Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evaxion Biotech A/S $70,000.00 301.27 -$22.12 million ($6.76) -0.60 Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$64.46 million ($6.20) -3.90

Evaxion Biotech A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Jasper Therapeutics. Jasper Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evaxion Biotech A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Evaxion Biotech A/S and Jasper Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

Evaxion Biotech A/S presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 172.28%. Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $64.17, suggesting a potential upside of 165.48%. Given Evaxion Biotech A/S’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Evaxion Biotech A/S is more favorable than Jasper Therapeutics.

Summary

Jasper Therapeutics beats Evaxion Biotech A/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include EVX-B1, EVX-B2, and EVX-V1, which are vaccines that are in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of bacterial and viral diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Horsholm, Denmark.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It is also developing engineered hematopoietic stem cells product candidates to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

