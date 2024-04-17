Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives $29.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERJ. HSBC lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.50 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.
NYSE:ERJ opened at $24.31 on Friday. Embraer has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 3.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
