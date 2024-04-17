Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives $29.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERJ. HSBC lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.50 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 255.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 134,452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Embraer by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Embraer by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Embraer by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $24.31 on Friday. Embraer has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 3.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

