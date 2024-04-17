Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Enfusion from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Enfusion by 1,189.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Enfusion by 24.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Enfusion by 494.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENFN stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.56 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enfusion will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

