Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Enfusion from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Enfusion
Institutional Trading of Enfusion
Enfusion Stock Up 1.1 %
ENFN stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $11.56.
Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.56 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enfusion will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
About Enfusion
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enfusion
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.