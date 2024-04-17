Cardano Price Down 21.9% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000714 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion and $419.88 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.20 or 0.04865504 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00053805 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00019115 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011027 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012779 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,798,870,281 coins and its circulating supply is 35,617,223,368 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.