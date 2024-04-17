Bison Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

