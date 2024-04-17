Bison Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Bison Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PMO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 811,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after buying an additional 107,784 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,688,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 71,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,119 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 20.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 42,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

