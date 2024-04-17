Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $115.20

Shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115.20 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 117.40 ($1.46), with a volume of 1479069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.46).
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £349.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1,050.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93.
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
Insider Activity at Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- ASML Fires Warning Shot For Tech Investors
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 Checkup: Mixed Results, Optimism Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.