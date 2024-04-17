Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $115.20

Shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115.20 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 117.40 ($1.46), with a volume of 1479069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.46).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £349.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1,050.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Activity at Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile

In other Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon news, insider Jamie Skinner acquired 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £38,350 ($47,740.57). In other news, insider Kevin Troup purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £12,300 ($15,311.84). Also, insider Jamie Skinner purchased 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £38,350 ($47,740.57). Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

