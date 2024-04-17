Analysts Set United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Target Price at $31.00

Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $24.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.94. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 59.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

