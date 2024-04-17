A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 185,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 336,809 shares.The stock last traded at $37.47 and had previously closed at $37.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRK shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $857.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.02.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 26.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jess M. Ravich purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $512,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 143,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,210.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,360. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,413,000 after buying an additional 150,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,803,000 after acquiring an additional 30,514 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,178,000 after acquiring an additional 106,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,032,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 41.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 157,750 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

