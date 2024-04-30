Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock Holdings Cut by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,857.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 329 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total transaction of $65,112.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,400.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,106. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.20.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WTS traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.61. 41,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.61. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $219.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

