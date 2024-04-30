Solid Power (SLDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Solid Power has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 376.47%. The business had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 million. On average, analysts expect Solid Power to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Solid Power Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ SLDP traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. 579,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,669. Solid Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLDP. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.
