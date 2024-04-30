iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Increased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

AGG traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,301,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155,784. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.68. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.42.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

