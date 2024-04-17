40,828 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Acquired by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 19,070.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,584 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 2,443.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,407 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vistra by 509.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $32,716,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vistra Trading Down 0.9 %
VST stock opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.57. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $75.89.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 24.02%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
