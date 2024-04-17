4,062 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Acquired by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHML. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,476,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 990,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,530,000 after acquiring an additional 87,023 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 65,306 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

JHML stock opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.57 million, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.97. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $64.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.54.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

