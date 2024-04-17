19,564 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Strategic Vision Investment Ltd

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,000. Snowflake comprises 3.6% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $477,435,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $176,499,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,152,000 after buying an additional 743,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $19,378,740.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,555,593.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,055 shares of company stock valued at $36,633,917 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.30. 4,705,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,566. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 0.91. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.26 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.47.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNOW. StockNews.com raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

