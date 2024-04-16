Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $75.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.71.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $703.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.63 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.13%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

