West Paces Advisors Inc. Sells 341 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

West Paces Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,817 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

CSCO traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $47.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,940,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,645,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.03.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

