West Paces Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,911 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 51,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 174,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.65. 8,086,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,128,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.