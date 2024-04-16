Signet Financial Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.45. The stock had a trading volume of 257,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,762. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $156.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.