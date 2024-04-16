Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $241.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $268.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 43.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

