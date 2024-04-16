Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Trimmed by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.8% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,375,000 after buying an additional 1,690,253 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $155.26. 1,082,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,622. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $110.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

