TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.30.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.6% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 5,265.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TEL opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $147.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

