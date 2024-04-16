Stifel Nicolaus Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $224.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $224.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.98.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $183.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.79. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,874,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

