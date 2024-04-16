SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 276.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.79. 3,007,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,950,643. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $54.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

