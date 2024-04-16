Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 30th

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0603 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.
Clough Global Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of GLQ opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $6.56.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 612,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,276 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 288,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after buying an additional 23,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 45,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter.
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
