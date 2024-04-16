Old Mutual Limited (OMU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.04 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Old Mutual’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Old Mutual Stock Performance
Shares of OMU opened at GBX 45.20 ($0.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 753.33 and a beta of 0.99. Old Mutual has a one year low of GBX 42.90 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 58.30 ($0.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 50.82.
Old Mutual Company Profile
