iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,361 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.24. 187,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,190. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $53.74.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.