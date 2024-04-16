Signet Financial Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.93. 437,696 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.27. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

