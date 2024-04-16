The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.1 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,704,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,185,688. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.91.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

