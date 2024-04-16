Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 9,604 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,604 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,424,394 over the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $64.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979,007. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

