Short Interest in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Increases By 17.1%

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the March 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 626,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Genmab A/S

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Trading Up 0.1 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 42.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 40,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 24.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Genmab A/S by 18.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.54. 241,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,835. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.