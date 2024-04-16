Short Interest in Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Decreases By 5.6%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 794,900 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 842,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,649.7 days.

Computershare Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMSQF opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Computershare has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $18.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29.

Get Computershare alerts:

Computershare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

Receive News & Ratings for Computershare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computershare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.