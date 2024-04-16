Short Interest in Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) Grows By 11.4%

Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the March 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 142.3 days.
Better Collective A/S Stock Down 4.3 %
BTRCF traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $26.81. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83. Better Collective A/S has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $30.00.
About Better Collective A/S
