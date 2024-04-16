Short Interest in Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) Grows By 11.4%

Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the March 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 142.3 days.

Better Collective A/S Stock Down 4.3 %

BTRCF traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $26.81. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83. Better Collective A/S has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

About Better Collective A/S

Better Collective A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital sports media company in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Publishing and Paid Media segments. It owns and operates sports media platforms consisting of Action Network for sports betting insights; Playmaker HQ for sports and entertainment; Betarades for online sports betting; Soccernews for digital soccer news in the Netherlands; Wettbasis for German sports betting knowledge; VegasInsider for sports betting; SvenskaFans for the Swedish sports fan community; Tipsbladet for sports news in Denmark; Bolavip for sports coverage across South America; and Redgol for soccer news in Chile.

