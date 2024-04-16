Short Interest in Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Rises By 15.3%

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,005,900 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the March 15th total of 11,281,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Banco BPM stock remained flat at $5.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36. Banco BPM has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $5.57.

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. It offers current account and digital services; home, personal, heritage, multi-risk, and car and vehicle insurance; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; deposit paper; trading and mobile platform; web platform; home and subrogation mortgagees; long term car rental; personal loans; and mutual investment funds, insurance investment products, saving, and social security products.

