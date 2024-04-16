SFI Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,000. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF comprises about 2.8% of SFI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SFI Advisors LLC owned about 5.48% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 32,205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,092,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 456.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 26,954 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 190.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the third quarter worth about $774,000.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XTL traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $67.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a twelve month low of $64.09 and a twelve month high of $80.80. The stock has a market cap of $52.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.42.

About SPDR S&P Telecom ETF

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

