Saybrook Capital NC Sells 1,400 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Saybrook Capital NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Nestlé accounts for about 2.0% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 762,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 473,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,268,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in Nestlé by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after buying an additional 25,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Nestlé by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 91,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Trading Down 0.7 %

Nestlé stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.95. 710,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,192. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.60. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $100.92 and a 52-week high of $131.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nestlé

About Nestlé

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.