RSK Smart Bitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $175.77 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 16th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $175.77 million and $535,823.23 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $62,920.53 or 1.00291375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,737.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.57 or 0.00764401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00125704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00041198 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.72 or 0.00192421 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00038158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.66 or 0.00106254 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,808.56731602 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 62,550.53959617 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,380,291.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

