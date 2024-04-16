Rocket Pool ETH Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.75 Billion (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for $3,369.38 or 0.05359489 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $1.75 billion and $5.35 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 519,779 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 519,870.20465883. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 3,384.55019258 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $3,943,454.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

