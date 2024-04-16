Peirce Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,444 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Peirce Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,444 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 48.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.50. The stock had a trading volume of 474,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.56. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The company’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.30.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

