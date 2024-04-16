Imprint Wealth LLC Invests $481,000 in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,268,000 after purchasing an additional 62,820 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,879,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 280,851 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,883 shares of company stock worth $15,505,178. Insiders own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVNA has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair raised shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.53.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.74. 2,063,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,217,319. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $94.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.08 and a beta of 3.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

