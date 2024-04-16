ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.26 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $384.52 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00125194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009488 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011221 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001559 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.