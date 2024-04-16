Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Stock Position Lifted by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC owned about 0.33% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 185,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1,192.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,316. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

