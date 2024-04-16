Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 510.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.41. 7,532,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,831. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

